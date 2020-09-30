BTW National Monument developing plans for the future

Booker T. Washington National Monument is in the process of developing a new long-range interpretive plan intended to guide park projects and education initiatives for years to come.

National parks develop long-range interpretive plans every five to 10 years, according to National Park Service guidelines. Tim Sims, senior park ranger at the national monument, said the last plan developed by the park was in the early 2000s. “It’s a little overdue,” he said.

Efforts began in December to develop the park’s newest long-range plan with multiple initial meetings held to discuss ways to improve the park. The meetings were open to representatives from local school systems, business and community leaders, park volunteers and Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument members.

Sims said those early meetings helped develop goals to improve visiting the park in the future. Discussions included how to improve the experience for students coming to the park during school tours throughout the year, as well as for other visitors interested in learning about the life of Booker T. Washington.

Also discussed were the park’s annual special events, such as Juneteenth and the Harvest Time Festival, and what could be done to improve those experiences for visitors.

