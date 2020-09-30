BTW National Monument developing plans for the future

Booker T. Washington National Monument is in the process of developing a new long-range interpretive plan intended to guide park projects and education initiatives for years to come.
National parks develop long-range interpretive plans every five to 10 years, according to National Park Service guidelines. Tim Sims, senior park ranger at the national monument, said the last plan developed by the park was in the early 2000s. “It’s a little overdue,” he said.
Efforts began in December to develop the park’s newest long-range plan with multiple initial meetings held to discuss ways to improve the park. The meetings were open to representatives from local school systems, business and community leaders, park volunteers and Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument members.
Sims said those early meetings helped develop goals to improve visiting the park in the future. Discussions included how to improve the experience for students coming to the park during school tours throughout the year, as well as for other visitors interested in learning about the life of Booker T. Washington.
Also discussed were the park’s annual special events, such as Juneteenth and the Harvest Time Festival, and what could be done to improve those experiences for visitors.
Some suggestions that came out of those early meetings included an interest in more interaction between visitors and park rangers who gave tours. Sims said they discussed finding ways of having conversations with visitors rather than providing a lecture.
Another idea included having Booker T. Washington National Monument be more involved in community projects and programs, Sims said. This could be done by becoming more active in community meetings and by connecting with the public through social media.
The park could also provide more programs to help foster a conversation about issues the country is facing today when it comes to race relations and social justice, Sims said. Programs could connect the history during Washington’s time with issues the country is facing today.
From those early meetings, park staff, with assistance from staff from the Harpers Ferry Center, developed an initial first draft of the plan. Sims said a workshop to discuss the plans was delayed earlier this year due to the pandemic, but is set to begin again next month virtually.
“This is a new frontier doing this virtually instead of in person,” Sims said.
Those meetings will allow the park to get feedback on the initial draft of the park plan before making final changes later this year or early next year. Sims said a final long-range park plan could be completed as early as spring of next year.
