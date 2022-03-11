Budweiser Clydesdale visits Healing Strides

Five hundred ninety-eight visitors turned up Monday at Healing Strides of Virginia to see Ivan, the Budweiser Clydesdale, in “person.”

The iconic draft horses, along with their familiar red beer wagon and Dalmatian mascot, are here to march in the Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival in downtown Roanoke on March 12. Their scheduled appearance in the 2020 parade was canceled when gatherings were banned state-wide due to COVID-19. Organizers on Thursday said the festivities may not proceed as planned due to the possibility of bad weather.

“We were so excited to finally get them in 2020, and then to have to cancel at the 11th hour was terrible,” said George Ellis, general manager of P.A. Short Distributors, who arranged for the eight-horse hitch to be here for the parade. He’s been trying to get them for 18 years.

“We’re competing with cities like Savannah and New York on St. Patrick’s Day,” Ellis explained. This year they told me they’d do whatever they could to get us a second chance. Our timing was right.”

Healing Strides, a nonprofit organization, provides therapeutic riding programs and equine-assisted education from its stable near Boones Mill.

“The Clydesdales partner with a therapeutic center in every city they visit,” said Carol Young, CEO of Healing Strides. “They’re very generous.”

Although Ivan was unloaded from his red semi-trailer precisely at 3 p.m., visitors were filling in the parking area by 2 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department was on hand to manage traffic.

Ivan, who stands 6 feet tall at the shoulders, exemplified the Clydesdales’ reputation as gentle giants, standing patiently for two hours in the stable’s arena while guests lined up to have photos made with him. The line moved past exhibits on Healing Strides programs, including veterans’ services, a leadership program for parents, equestrian teams, riding instruction and mental health programs, as well as the stalls housing the center’s therapy horses. Staff and volunteers were on hand to answer questions.

“Our mission is to help people with personal challenges,” said Young. “The pandemic has really redefined ‘personal challenges.’” One senior adult told Young that riding at Healing Strides saved her life during lockdown, as the sense of isolation wore on her mentally.

“I think we’ll get a lot of new volunteers [from this event],” Young continued. “We made new veteran connections and rider connections too.”

Jason Ehrhart is an Iraq War veteran who rides two or three times a week at Healing Strides. He was injured on duty 16 years ago, at the age of 19, losing his right leg, sustaining burns over 60% of his body and a traumatic brain injury.

“These people are wonderful,” he said of the staff and volunteers at Healing Strides. “There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for them.”

“They’ve done a phenomenal job with Jason,” said his mother, Pam Estes. “When he started, he couldn’t sit up. Now he can ride down the center of the ring by himself. They don’t baby him, either. When he’s done riding, they help him walk back to his chair. They don’t carry him. He loves it.”

Ehrhart was able to get close to Ivan as the big horse sniffed him and nibbled at his shirt.

“I want one of those,” he smiled afterward. “That’s what I want for Christmas.”