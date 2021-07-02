FRIDAY, July 2-SATURDAY, July 3

Visit the Coke & Shine Exposition on the Franklin County Historical Society grounds 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See exhibits in the museum annex and have a look at the 2021 moonshine T-shirts. A few other likker related goodies will be offered under the tent. Sorry, the main museum is not yet open. Drawing Saturday at 2 for a numbered Carol Yopp print titled “The Law Won—Sometimes” featuring a couple illegal moonshiners in government custody. Parking across the street or next door. For information, leave a message at 540-483-1890.

THURSDAY, July 8

Book Sale with Friends of the Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fiction and nonfiction for all ages. July’s specials: cowboy westerns, cowboy romances, and suspense novels by Dean Koontz and Mary Higgins Clark. Franklin County Public Library—Rocky Mount.

SATURDAY, July 10

Fish Fry fundraiser, 2 to 5 p.m., at the Stepping Stone Mission soup kitchen, 1105 N. Main St., Rocky Mount. Fish sandwich, chips and drink for $7; fish, baked beans, cole slaw and drink, $8. Call 540-482-0775 for more information.