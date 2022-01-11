Callaway Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal's List

Callaway Elementary School recently released the names of students who are on the school's Honor Roll and Principal's List for the second 9 weeks.
3rd Grade Principal’s List: Gage Grantham
3rd Grade A, B Honor Roll: Kenzie Emmoms, Savannah Hall, Brayden Jamison
4th Grade Principal’s List: Cameron Haynes, Elizabeth Hughes, Norah Lata Harmony Rezendes
4th Grade A, B Honor Roll: Bret Bowles, Zoey Rose, Ariston Sands, Leah Wilkes Sara Grace Witcher
5th Grade Principal’s List: Megan Agee, Jaelynn Blank, Daniel Bowling, Chloe Heffley, Cullen Jamison, Autumn Stanley, Tessa Vaden, Atlee Wampler, Katelyn Young
5th Grade A, B Honor Roll: Jacob Atkins, Kinnie Austin, Miranda Dudley, Gracie Feazelle, Jayda Harper, Kolby Joyce, Hailey Nichols, Brandon Rodriguez-Palomares, Amelia Sigmon, Graceanna Sigmon, Layne Sigmon, Rylan Young