 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Callaway Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal's List

  • 0

Callaway Elementary School recently released the names of students who are on the school's Honor Roll and Principal's List for the second 9 weeks. 

3rd Grade Principal’s List: Gage Grantham

3rd Grade A, B Honor Roll: Kenzie Emmoms, Savannah Hall, Brayden Jamison

4th Grade Principal’s List: Cameron Haynes, Elizabeth Hughes, Norah Lata Harmony Rezendes

4th Grade A, B Honor Roll: Bret Bowles, Zoey Rose, Ariston Sands, Leah Wilkes Sara Grace Witcher

5th Grade Principal’s List: Megan Agee, Jaelynn Blank, Daniel Bowling, Chloe Heffley, Cullen Jamison, Autumn Stanley, Tessa Vaden, Atlee Wampler, Katelyn Young

5th Grade A, B Honor Roll: Jacob Atkins, Kinnie Austin, Miranda Dudley, Gracie Feazelle, Jayda Harper, Kolby Joyce, Hailey Nichols, Brandon Rodriguez-Palomares, Amelia Sigmon, Graceanna Sigmon, Layne Sigmon, Rylan Young

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Morgan Wallen’s Grand Ole Opry performance receives backlash