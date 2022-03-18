 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Callaway Elementary releases Principal’s List, A/B Honor Roll

Callaway Elementary School recently released the names on its Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.

Third grade Principal’s List: Abigail Clement, Kenzie Emmons, Gage Grantham, Parker Hale, Savannah Hall, Lilah Rezendes, Mason Robertson, Autumn Sigmon, Lorlie Torrence

Third grade A/B Honor Roll: Paisley Beavers, Gabriela Garcia, Alydia Glvoer , Layla Gonzalez, Zoey Guilliams, Brayden Jamison, Daniel Luna, Abel Miller, Eli Olvera, Austin Wampler, Brady Vance

Fourth grade Principal’s List: Cameron Haynes, Elizabeth Hughes, Norah Lata

Fourth grade A/B Honor Roll: Harmony Rezendes, Zoey Rose, Ariston Sands, Sara Grace Witcher

Fifth grade Principal’s List: Megan Agee, Jaelynn Blank, Daniel Bowling, Chloe Heffley, Cullen Jamison, Brandon Rodriguez-Palomares, Autumn Stanley, Atlee Wampler

Fifth grade A/B Honor Roll: Jacob Atkins, Kinnie Austin, Miranda Dudley, Trent Gaskin, Jayda Harper, Hailey Nichols, Amelia Sigmon, Layne Sigmon, Tessa Vaden, Rylan Young

