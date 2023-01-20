Callaway resident releases chapbook of poetry

Callaway resident Marjie Gowdy always has had a knack for being creative. She has spent much of her life as an artist, illustrator, writer and even a poet.

Gowdy recently completed a collection of poetry titled “Inflorescence: The Pasture at Rest” scheduled to be released in March. The chapbook is a collection of poetry she has written from her farm nestled against the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“It is a collection of poetry I wrote pretty much during the pandemic,” Gowdy said.

The title of the small, paperback booklet, “Inflorescence,” is a gardening term meaning the process of flowering. Gowdy said it ties into her poetry which deals with the cycle of life on the farm as well as familial and romantic love.

Gowdy said while being out in nature on her farm, she has seen the cycles of life and death in nature year after year. She noticed the connection in the cycle of life for people and how they experience love and grief which inspired her poetry.

The title also pays homage to Gowdy’s parents who were lovers of gardening. She said her father would teach her mother the Latin names of plants in the garden. She included several of those Latin names into many of her poems.

Gowdy said she decided to publish the chapbook after having growing success with literary journals in the region publishing her poetry. She decided to move forward with publishing the chapbook after entering the poems in multiple competitions including one through Finish Line Press.

“They wrote to say that, although I hadn’t won, they would still be interested in publishing my chapbook. And here we are,” Gowdy said.

Gowdy moved to Callaway 15 years ago to be closer to her parents. She is originally from Roanoke, but left the area shortly after graduating from Virginia Tech.

During Gowdy’s career she has worked as a newspaper reporter, grant writer and also a museum director. She was the founding executive director of the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi, Mississippi, for 18 years.

In addition to writing poetry, Gowdy is also an avid painter with many of her works shown in multiple exhibits. Her poetry has also been published in multiple magazines.

The chapbook “Inflorescence: The Pasture at Rest” is scheduled to be published on March 31. Anyone interested in preordering can go online to www.finishinglinepress.com and enter Marjie Gowdy into the search bar.

One the chapbook is released, Gowdy said she hopes to have it available at local retailers.