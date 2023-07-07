Orange tabby cats are known to make awesome companions, and Fly Bee is ready to go! This handsome guy is just 3 months old and loves to play with toys, snuggle for naps and go with the flow. Fly Bee is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He would love to be adopted with one of his kitten companions so they can keep each other company.

Lovely Katia is a 3-month-old orange and white tabby girl. She loves playing with her kitten friends at the adoption center, but she is really ready to find her own forever home where she can relax after playtime in her own space. Katia is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She could also be adopted with a friend. It's well known that kittens adapt best in their new homes when they are adopted in pairs.