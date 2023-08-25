Bacon, domestic short hairDid you know that every day is Black Cat Appreciation Day? If you didn’t, Bacon will tell you that it is! This handsome fellow is just 4 months old and like many black cats, he comes with a big personality. He is learning that toys are fun but barking dogs are scary. That’s because at the adoption center, the noises can sometimes be overwhelming on a little cat. Bacon would love to have his own home, and maybe even share it by having a friend adopted with him. Bacon is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.