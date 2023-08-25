Bacon, domestic short hairDid you know that every day is Black Cat Appreciation Day? If you didn’t, Bacon will tell you that it is! This handsome fellow is just 4 months old and like many black cats, he comes with a big personality. He is learning that toys are fun but barking dogs are scary. That’s because at the adoption center, the noises can sometimes be overwhelming on a little cat. Bacon would love to have his own home, and maybe even share it by having a friend adopted with him. Bacon is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Bean, domestic short hairBean is a black and white tuxedo boy with a gloriously wonderful “cattitude.” This good-looking fellow loves to play with all types of toys, be petted (scratches behind the ear, please) and eat. In exchange for all this, he promises to love his keepers and show his appreciation with non stop purring. When adopting a new kitten, it’s best to consider adopting two of them together so they can be lifelong companions. Bean is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.