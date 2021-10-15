College intern puts a new perspective on Booker T. Washington National Monument

“Interns provide staff support, and we have a small staff here at Booker T. Washington National Monument,” said Haynes. “These interns can provide new information through research and skill sets that can be used in current park operations. We are also providing them with an opportunity to volunteer with the National Park Service to gain skills and network for various careers.”

Researching is what Wimbush loves. He spent days researching in the region’s libraries and historical centers.

“I’ve done research on Booker T. Washington and his relationship with prominent African American activists, and I have also done some research on the plantation and trying to find other plantations in the area along with slaves, how many slaves there were in Franklin County.”

He is currently working on a project that he will turn into a scholarly paper which he will leave to Ferrum College and Booker T. Washington National Monument to use.

“The hope of the project is to draw the relation of the African Americans population in slavery to the population of the African Americans now,” Wimbush said. “I’m trying to plot the plantations and the slave owners by using the census to show every decade in relations to the African American population in Franklin County.”