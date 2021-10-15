College intern puts a new perspective on Booker T. Washington National Monument

The Booker T. Washington National Monument has been utilizing a natural resource over past several months. Not water or wind power, but the brain and brawn of their newest college intern. Ferrum College senior Demontay Wimbush has been interning at the park this semester, researching local history and helping the rangers with their daily duties.
Wimbush is a history major with a minor in public history and museum studies. Ferrum College professor Tim Daniels contacted the National Monument to see if they would like to have an intern in public history. Both the park and Wimbush jumped at the opportunity.
“This is the first one in public history we have worked with from Ferrum College, and we are going to try to continue working with Ferrum College with this program,” said park ranger Betsy Haynes. “Demontay has been a great fit for us because he did an internship with the Blue Ridge Farm Museum and Institute the semester before this one and there are some similarities with history and culture and farm work.”
Wimbush did some interpreting at the Blue Ridge Farm Museum and Institute, but not at Booker T. Washington National Monument.
“I have done a lot of research into Booker T.’s life both as a slave and his professional life,” Wimbush said. “I have worked out in the farm with the animals. I have worked the front desk. I’ve given a few tours but most of what I have done is do what an historian would do.”
“Interns provide staff support, and we have a small staff here at Booker T. Washington National Monument,” said Haynes. “These interns can provide new information through research and skill sets that can be used in current park operations. We are also providing them with an opportunity to volunteer with the National Park Service to gain skills and network for various careers.”
Researching is what Wimbush loves. He spent days researching in the region’s libraries and historical centers.
“I’ve done research on Booker T. Washington and his relationship with prominent African American activists, and I have also done some research on the plantation and trying to find other plantations in the area along with slaves, how many slaves there were in Franklin County.”
He is currently working on a project that he will turn into a scholarly paper which he will leave to Ferrum College and Booker T. Washington National Monument to use.
“The hope of the project is to draw the relation of the African Americans population in slavery to the population of the African Americans now,” Wimbush said. “I’m trying to plot the plantations and the slave owners by using the census to show every decade in relations to the African American population in Franklin County.”
One challenge Wimbush has run into is there is no formal definition of plantation, no land requirement, and no set number of slaves. So, Wimbush has been researching land deeds and wills to determine how large the farms were and how many slaves were on the property.
“The thing about Franklin County is most people didn’t have a surplus of slaves, they had five or less slaves, I think it was,” said Wimbush. “That’s what makes it hard because not every slave owner has a plantation, they have a farm where slaves work.”
“Demontay also has a specific interest in African American history and is looking at getting a master’s degree and becoming a historian,” added Haynes. “We have put him in touch with several NPS Historians to give him a network to reach out to in looking at this career field. We will use the information that Demontay researches to add to our interpretive information we share at the visitor center and use it in programming here at the park.”
The 21-year-old Bassett, Virginia, native graduates this semester. His wife Kyra graduated last year. Wimbush is in the Army National Guard and deploys in November but at the time of publication he is not sure where that will be.