Comics and puzzles take their leave from the FNP

Starting with today’s edition, the Franklin News-Post is no longer publishing comics and puzzles. This is part of a larger effort by Lee Enterprises, the owner of The Franklin News-Post, to standardize the comics it publishes in larger papers across the U.S., including The Roanoke Times, The News & Advance and the newspapers in Martinsville and Danville.
Standardizing the puzzles and comics in the company’s daily newspapers will reduce costs and enable resources to be maintained for reporting. But it also means that newspapers that are published weekly or biweekly will no longer carry comics and puzzles.