Comments now open for new DWR regulation proposals

The Board of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has created its regulatory proposals for managing aquatic wildlife, recreational fishing and boating. Any regulations adopted at the Aug. 17 board meeting will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Specific regulations focus on striped bass on Kerr Reservoir, walleye in the New River, trout in the North Fork Moormans River, and crayfish in the Big Sandy River drainage. Statewide regulations target bowfishing, gar and bowfin during their spawning period, cleaning and draining boats and trailers, limits on numbers and use of crayfish, collecting minnows and chubs for sale, and requirements for removing limblines.

Additionally, there have been administrative changes to the life jacket and fire extinguisher regulations, and the “move over” law when vessels are operating in close proximity to law enforcement or emergency vessels while their emergency lights are energized.

These regulations can be viewed at dwr.virginia.gov/regulations

This process offers the opportunity for citizens to offer comment on these regulatory proposals directly to DWR. Comments can be submitted from June 11 to July 26. All items submitted will be reviewed by DWR staff, and summarized and presented to DWR’s Wildlife and Boat Committee on Aug. 16 and the full board on Aug. 17. These presentations will occur at the DWR headquarters in Richmond.

- Submitted by Paige Pearson