Communications tower in Westlake continues to face obstacles

A long delayed Westlake communications faux-tree “stealth” tower should be up by the end of September.

The Westlake tower is the last of several to be installed in Franklin County by Blue Ridge Towers as part of a contract to build fixed wireless broadband internet service in areas needing high speed internet.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development awarded Franklin County with a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant for $2.4 million in 2020, and those funds have supported the construction of several towers, although Blue Ridge Towers President Anthony Smith noted that the Westlake tower is not one of those.

“As far as all the towers that are county-owned and county-paid for, we’ve completed 100% of that,” Smith said. “You guys aren’t having to put any money in this Westlake tower.” However, Franklin County Assistant Administrator Steve Sandy said the Westlake tower is still included in the contract for the VATI grant towers, meaning it’s subject to the grant completion deadline. The original deadline to complete the project was October 2021, but the Westlake tower construction was delayed by more than a year due to concerns about its impact on the viewshed of the nearby Booker T. Washington National Monument.

At this point, Blue Ridge Towers and the county are just waiting on the tower to be manufactured and delivered.

“It’s not a normal tower,” Smith said. “I could pay extra money to get a normal tower in three weeks. However, this is a tower that’s a fake tree, so they have to manufacture the tower, then they have to paint it to look like bark and then they’ve got to make all the branches to go on it.”

Smith explained that Blue Ridge Towers ordered the tower in March, but ran into more issues that delayed its design.

“Until they have the final...soil samples, they can’t design the bottom two rungs of the tower. ... We couldn’t drill into the soil without clearing about an acre of land, under an acre. We couldn’t clear because we had the issues with the FAA for migratory birds, migratory bats. Then once we got clearance to go, all the drill rigs around our area were booked up for about three weeks. When we finally got the drill rig to come out, it took two weeks to get the reports back,” Smith said.

He said the soil reports came back a couple weeks ago, the design was completed and now the tower is in full production.

“The quickest they could get it out...was eight weeks. ... And we did pay an extra $30,000 to accelerate it. So we did all we could do to speed it up,” Smith said.

Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy said the state has granted him deadline extensions, giving him until Oct. 15 to file all the required documentation for the project.

“However we really need all these components to be completed as soon as possible in order for us to close out the grant, do all the financial reporting,” Sandy said. “...My concern as the staff person for the grant is not having...enough time to do the necessary reporting and grant close-out.”

Smith said the tower won’t be delivered until some time in mid-September, but all the groundwork will be finished before its arrival.

“I’ve got the foundation in, got everything in we need to for building permits now, so we’re ready for that,” said Sean Chi with Blue Ridge Towers. “We’re looking probably at eight weeks for the tower to get here...two and a half weeks for the anchor bolts.”

Once the tower arrives, Smith said they will need about five more days to get it up and ready.