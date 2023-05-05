A proposed resort facility including motel and cabins on the shoreline of Smith Mountain Lake is moving forward following a decision by the Franklin County Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday.

Residents of the Royal Estates Subdivision in Wirtz have expressed concern after learning of the proposed resort earlier this year. The project includes the renovation of an existing single-family home on the property to a seven-room motel and the construction of eleven canvas cabins erected on permanent decking throughout the property.

The property, located at 399 Royal Estates Blvd., within the subdivision is zoned B2, which allows motels, hotels and tourist facilities. All other properties within the subdivision are zoned A1.

Lisa Cooper, Franklin County’s zoning administrator, said Tuesday the property was zoned B2 when zoning was adopted in the county in 1988. At that time, a retirement facility operated on the property.

Just a few months after purchasing the property, Christopher and Meredith Elliott met with Cooper in February to determine if their planned resort met the requirements of B2. Later that month Cooper verified that plans would comply with B2 zoning.

Royal Estates Subdivision residents Tabitha Collison and Cathie Cummins later appealed the zoning decision leading to Tuesday’s meeting. They claimed Cooper “overlooked important variables such as easement rights, public safety concerns, road integrity, noise issues and building discrepancies.”

“The community cannot support the projected plan unfortunately,” Collison said. “My neighbors and I do not believe a high capacity business such as a motel and campground will be cohesive to the surrounding residential community.”

In addition to Cummins and Collison, more than a dozen residents of the Royal Estates Subdivision and other surrounding subdivisions spoke out against the proposed resort. Collison said they had obtained more than 370 signatures in opposition.

“You might as well burn down our houses,” Susanne Keefer told the board if they didn’t approve the appeal. She said the resort would be “devastating” to the community and the existing road.

Attorney Jim Gilbert, representing Collison and Cummins, questioned whether the proposal of eleven canvas cabins would fall under the definition of a tent, which would make the resort a campground. He said campgrounds are not allowed in B2.

“Is it a tent or is it a building,” Gilbert said.

Christopher and Meredith Elliott also spoke briefly at Tuesday’s meeting. They said there have been misconceptions about their proposal and assured the board their canvas cabins are permanent structures. “It is definitely a building and not a tent,” he said.

Some board members also questioned whether the cabins would meet the definition of a building. “I think we need to determine, are the buildings a structure?” member Kevin Hunt asked. “They say they are structures, but how do we know they are structures?”

Board Chairman William Lee said the canvas cabins would need approval by a building inspector to assure they meet the code. Anything not allowed in the zoning would not be approved.

Board member William Kingery questioned if this was the right place for a resort facility. He said it would put a burden on the community and the road as well as lower property values.

Board attorney Eric Ferguson warned members that they could not change the zoning of the property even if they believe it to be incorrect. They must decide if the original decision to allow the proposal to move forward based on the zoning is correct.

“Whether it is B2 or not is not up to you to decide,” Ferguson said. “Whether it should be B2 or not is not up for you to decide. That is the sole authority of the Board of Supervisors.”

Ferguson said the decision ultimately comes down to whether the canvas cabins are tents or not. Tents are not allowed in B2, he said.

Following the discussion by Ferguson, Lee made the motion to affirm the zoning decision. Pamela Washington seconded the motion.

The motion passed 4-2 with council member William Cooper abstaining from the vote.