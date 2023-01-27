Competitive waterskier considers Franklin County a second home

Solie Stenger has shown she's a force to reckoned with on waterskis. The 16 year old has proven her talents competing in slalom, trick and jump events and even earned a spot on Team USA in the Pan-American Waterski Championships in Santiago, Chile this past November.

While she resides in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, with her parents, Smith Mountain Lake has long been a second home for Stenger. Grandparents Bob and Cindy Richards take pride in knowing that she first learned to stand up on skis while cruising the waters near their Moneta home.

"She was very talented," said grandmother Cindy Richards of Stenger's early days learning to ski. "She just loves the water."

She said Stenger was able to pick it up by the age of 3 or 4. She is the oldest of 10 grandchildren who cut their teeth skiing the waters of Smith Mountain Lake.

Skiing is a family tradition according to Richards, she said her husband's family was always great waterskiers and carried that tradition on to their children and now their grandchildren. The family gathered for vacations at a lake home in Maine before the Richards decided to purchase a spot at Smith Mountain Lake closer to where they lived in Pennsylvania.

The Richards purchased a home in Franklin County in 2007 where they now live full time. Richards said they arrived at SML right when their children started having grandchildren which would all come to the lake for family vacations every summer spending time on the water.

Stenger has taken what she has learned at Smith Mountain Lake to competitions around the country and even the world. She has now been skiing competitively for around 4 years.

At the Pan-American Waterski Championships held in December, Stenger was able to help USA's Under 17 Waterski Team place second overall. She finished fifth in both the slalom and overall.

Stenger also recently competed in the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation's Junior World Championships also held in Santiago, Chile earlier this month. At that competition she placed 14th overall.

As Stenger has gotten more serious about competitions, her family was able to find a coach to help hone her skills on the water. Corey Vaughn with Peace, Love and Waterskiing at Lake Anna has helped her over the past few years.

Stenger is also working to spread her knowledge of the sport to others. She works as a counselor during the summer at Coble Water Ski School and Wakeboard Camp.

Right now, Stenger is already preparing for competitions coming up in the next few months. She has her sights set on the Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament set for this May at Mountain Creek Lake in Georgia among others during the summer.

"Almost every other weekend during the summer there is a competition," Stenger said.

In addition to the competitions, Stenger is also planning to join her family at Smith Mountain Lake sometime for an extended vacation this summer and get back to the lake where her love of the sport first started.