Connector roadway contract approved

On April 19 the Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with construction engineering company Timmons Group to engineer, design and do permit work for a connector roadway near Summit View Business Park.

The cost of the contract should max out at roughly $827,000.

“There are several things in there that we hope we don’t need to utilize that would bring that cost down somewhat, but we wanted to make sure we had all the potential costs,” Assistant Franklin County Administrator Michael Burnette said.

The connector roadway is part of a larger project to improve transportation infrastructure near Summit View Business Park. The ultimate goal is to establish a corridor south of U.S. Route 220 near the Summit View Business Park.

“It [the connector road project] will be improving the existing Pleasant Breeze Road and then constructing a brand new road that will connect from Brick Church over to Commonwealth Parkway, which is the existing access road,” Burnette said.

On April 19, Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith indicated that the county opened bids for the connector roadway contract roughly seven months ago. Smith asked why it took so long to get a contract in front of the board for approval.

“Utilizing the Economic Development Administration at the federal level causes a lot of additional work that we have to do on how we procure much more contract work that we have to do,” Assistant Franklin County Administrator Michael Burnette said. “It just ended up taking more time.”

The U.S. EDA has awarded about $4.7 million to the connector roadway project. Another $9.15 million from VDOT — $5.4 million from the department’s revenue sharing program and $3.75 million from its Smart Scale program — brings the total to roughly $14 million in grant money so far.

“We’re very thankful to those funding agencies,” Burnette said.

Construction on the connector roadway hasn’t started yet, but — pending VDOT acceptance of the contract — design, engineering and permitting work may begin.

“If we get started now on engineering...we will have project completion, construction of the road, by the end of 2024,” Burnette said.

Smith asked why the project is expected to take so long.

“I’ve never seen a road take two years to build. I’d like some kind of explanation as to why we are dealing with such an extended projected outcome,” Smith said.

Burnette explained that the involvement of the federal government is contributing factor.

“The initial project that we looked at was going to be some time in 2025 to be completed,” Burnette said. “We were able to work with Timmons Group, VDOT and the U.S. EDA to overlap some review processes that cut a few months off the timeline, but it is an extended period. A lot of it comes back to environmental work that you have to do whenever you’re using federal dollars.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.