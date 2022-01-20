Construction could begin soon on Westlake tower

Construction on a new communications tower in Westlake is expected to begin in the coming weeks following the approval by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The Westlake tower will be the last of eight new communications towers constructed in the county to provide fixed wireless broadband internet service to residents. Franklin County entered into a contract with Blue Ridge Towers to build the towers in areas of the county in need of high speed internet.

Approval of the location of the Westlake tower directly behind Grand Home Furnishings has been on hold for several months due to its proximity to Booker T. Washington National Monument located less than a half mile away. Negotiations have been ongoing between Blue Ridge Towers, the Federal Communications Commission and the State Historic Preservation Office over the impact of the tower on the park's viewshed.

With those negotiations nearing an end, supervisors on Tuesday pushed to get construction moving. The county has an April deadline to complete the tower in order to receive grant funding.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development awarded Franklin County with a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant for $2.4 million in 2020 for the construction of fixed wireless towers in the county. The original deadline to complete the project was last October, but was extended last year to April.

When questioned by multiple supervisors how Booker T. Washington National Monument had the authority to hold up construction, Park Superintendent Robin Snyder said the Federal Communications Commission and the State Historic Preservation Office become involved whenever a communications tower is proposed within a half mile of a national park. She said, if the tower was moved beyond a half mile, they would have no authority.

"If it would have just been another half mile down the road, we wouldn't have engaged in this process," Snyder said. "This process is designed to protect areas of national significance, to protect your public lands. As a steward of the National Park Service, I've really just been doing my job."

Through negotiations over the past few months, the tower's height has been reduced from 195 feet to 160 feet to lessen its visibility from the park. The tower will also be a monopine design that will resemble an evergreen tree.

Two points of debate at Tuesday's meeting was a request to maintain a 100 foot buffer on the western side of the property where the tower would be located and a request to donate funds to the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument to plant trees at the park that will block the view of the tower.

Blue Ridge Towers President Anthony Smith said the 100 foot buffer could possibly impact the number of homes he eventually plans to construct on the property in the future. Smith is the owner of the property.

Smith also agreed to donate $10,000 to the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument to plant trees. Snyder questioned if the amount would be enough for want would be needed.

While supervisors questioned if the project had reached an impasse, Smith asked for a vote to approve the project as is and they would work with the park to finalize the rest. "I think we are down to the very, very smallest of details," he said. "We don't plan on playing hardball on either of those details."

Following discussion, Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter apologized to Smith for the delays in getting the project moving forward. He then moved to approved the project. Supervisors unanimously voted in favor.