Council denies request for vehicle storage yard

The Rocky Mount Town Council denied a request for a towing storage yard at 10 Pell Avenue last Tuesday. Cooke Towing and Recovery applied for a special exemption to hold vehicles temporarily at the location.

Jessica Heckman, planning and zoning administrator for the town, said the storage yard would be large enough to store around four vehicles at a time. The vehicles would be wrecked vehicles picked up and stored at the location for 7 to 14 days.

A public hearing was held for the special exemption application last Tuesday. None of the residents in attendance spoke on the issue.

Council member A. Ralph Casey made a motion to postpone a vote to a later date to allow time for more information. He later withdrew that motion after Heckman provided more details of the application.

“My concern is the blight,” said council member Jon Snead. “I don’t think it fits there.”

Snead also pointed out that the town’s planning commission voted 5-2 to recommend denying the motion on Oct. 5. The commission pointed out that the town had issues with junkyards in the past and towing yards should not be allowed in the town.

Following the discussion, council member Tyler Lee moved to deny the request. The council member unanimously voted to deny.

