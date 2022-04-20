County budget passes without meals tax increase

Franklin County will rely on financing and budget stabilization reserves to cover most of a nearly $1.7 million gap in the $182,575,816 fiscal year 2023 budget that was passed on April 13.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors passed a budget approval motion from Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell, which included the conditions that the county finance up to $650,000 for the fire engine purchase and use the FY23 budget’s $1 million budget stabilization reserve to cover most of the remaining budget gap. The budget stabilization reserve will be replenished in September or October, when the county is able to realize carryover funds from FY22.

The successful 5-2 vote to approve the budget came after weeks of back and forth over how to cover $1.7 million in expenditures that exceeded the county’s projected revenue.

Under the FY23 budget originally proposed by county staff, $600,000 of the budget gap—represented during discussions by the purchase of a new fire apparatus for Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department—would have been covered by increasing the county’s meals tax from 4% to 6%. The original budget proposal covered the remaining $1.1 million budget gap with money from unassigned fund balance.

However, the board voted unanimously on April 13 to scrap the proposed tax increase. In lieu of the meals tax increase, Mitchell, Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter and Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum supported the use of unassigned fund balance to cover the entire gap, thereby balancing the budget.

The county’s financial advisors recommend that the county reserves at least 20% of its annual general fund operating revenues. That 20% amount is known as the minimum unassigned fund balance. In other words, if operating revenues are $100, the minimum unassigned fund balance should be $20.

However, the county can choose to reserve more than the minimum recommendation, up to the amount of surplus revenue left at the end of a fiscal year. The county’s year-end surplus usually exceeds the minimum and, in the past, even the excess has gone to unassigned fund balance.

At the end of FY21, the county had $7.8 million excess over and above the $21.5 million minimum.

However, on April 13, Boone District representative and Chairman Ronnie Thompson, Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith, Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff and Snow Creek District representative Leland Mitchell seemed to oppose any use of unassigned funds to balance the FY23 budget, including the $1.1 million from the original FY23 budget proposal. They cited a couple of reasons, including the need to prioritize the saving practices that have earned the county a good bond rating.

The unassigned fund balance could also be used to get the county through a rough patch, like the 2008 recession. Indeed, the desire to stay out of unassigned fund balance seemed influenced, at least partly, by anticipation of a recession.

“We don’t have a clue what our adverse impacts are going to be with the potential realization of a recession,” Smith said.

On the other hand, pushing off the expenditures—potentially until September or October, when the county will realize carryover funds from FY22—could cost more in the end.

“If we wait until September to make these purchases, there’s a very good possibility we’re going to be paying up to 20% more for the vehicles,” Tatum said.

As passed on April 13, the budget allows those purchases to be made sooner, rather than later. The cost of financing the fire apparatus may still add expense in the long run, but doing so leaves unassigned fund balance untouched.

The county’s budget was developed using conservative estimates from the budget bills currently in the Virginia House of Delegates and Virginia Senate. Even after the April 13 vote, the county’s budget still isn’t quite balanced—expenditures exceed revenues by roughly $75,000—but revenue numbers won’t be final anyway until after the Virginia General Assembly reaches an agreement on the state budget, which it must do before the start of FY23 on July 1.

