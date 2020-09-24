COVID-19 update

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At press time, VDH reported 329 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, up from 287 this time last week, with 16 hospitalizations and three deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 143,492 this week, up from 137,460 cases this time last week. The state reports more than 10,700 hospitalized due to the virus, and 193 additional deaths were reported this week bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,113.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,035 cases, with 112 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.

Martinsville has had 379 cases, with 60 hospitalizations and 16 deaths. Patrick County has reported 274 cases, including 51 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.