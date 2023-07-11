A family sat divided on benches at opposite sides of a Franklin County courtroom on Monday as Dominic Thomas Novia was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the 2021 shooting death of his grandmother.

A jury previously found Novia, now 32, guilty of four felonies: second-degree murder, felonious firearm use and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sandra Workman said Monday that Novia shot 70-year-old Mary Ann Cook inside her home, in front of her husband of 50 years.

The husband said in a statement during Novia’s hearing in Franklin County Circuit Court that Cook was his “life line,” and watching her die was “the most horrific thing” he had “ever witnessed.”

After listening to his grandfather’s statement and others from members of his family on both sides of the courtroom, Novia addressed the elder man from the witness stand, calling him “sneaky” and “jealous.”

Family members described Mary Ann Cook as loving and kind. They said she was “the glue that tried to keep the family connected.”

Alternatively, one of Novia’s high school friends said the same about him. “He’s the person you call when you need something,” the friend said. “He’s a sweetheart.”

“Everybody that I know is surprised by this,” one of Novia’s sisters testified, adding she never knew her brother to be aggressive. “No one knows the truth besides God, Dominic and the people that were in that house.”

“This is just crazy to everyone,” another sister said. “Dominic has never shown any anger.”

“He loved his grandmother. This is mind-boggling to me,” Novia’s mother testified. “There is nothing he wouldn’t do for her.”

“Yeah, I loved my grandmother,” Novia testified. “How can I feel guilty for something I didn’t do?”

Novia’s attorney, Ed Cooley, argued that the person that committed Cook’s murder was “not the normal Dominic” his family knows and loves. He asked Judge Tim Allen to consider a sentence near the lower end of the sentencing guidelines.

But Workman countered that Novia’s mother, sisters and cousins didn’t see the person that Cook and her husband saw on the night she was murdered. The prosecutor said the court saw that person again Monday.

Workman said Novia addressed Cook’s surviving husband “in an unkind manner” and “tried to point a finger,” adding, “He showed us who he truly is,” and “has not taken any responsibility.” The prosecutor said a sentence near the upper end of the guidelines “will never suffice what happened to Mrs. Cook.”

Judge Allen said the behavior for which Novia had been convicted was “out of character,” given his background. But he sentenced Novia to 53 years in prison, suspended after he serves 23.

On the murder charge, Allen gave Novia to 40 years in prison, suspended after he serves 20. On the firearm use charge, Novia received a mandatory 3-year sentence under Virginia law. And on each of the two shooting charges, he received five years. All ten were suspended.

Once released from incarceration, Novia will be on probation for five years.

At the end of the hearing, Novia asked Judge Allen if he could submit a habeas corpus petition, which attacks a defendant’s criminal conviction or sentence in Virginia. Allen said he could not give Novia legal advice.