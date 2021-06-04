First defendant in Smith Mountain Lake park attack pleads no contest to rape

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman acknowledged that they had been smoking marijuana and drinking, and she said that when she later found herself alone with the two men, both forced themselves on her while she was heavily intoxicated. She said she had felt physically unable to fight but had screamed for help.

On Tuesday, Franklin County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sandra Workman said the two juvenile witnesses “saw what they first thought was consensual sexual activity, but quickly realized as [the victim] was screaming that it wasn’t.

“Each were afraid to physically intervene because they would have testified it looked violent to them. They were young and they were afraid of the two men,” Workman said, so instead one called 911 and also went to find help.

“Both lifeguards would likewise have testified they were sent into the woods thinking they were going to find some teenagers having a good time,” Workman continued. “They were shocked and greatly affected by what they eventually saw and heard, and nothing they witnessed indicated anything other than a violent, traumatic event.”