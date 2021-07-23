Weapon arguments made during hearing for former Rocky Mount officer charged in Jan. 6 riot

Rollins contended that the grenade and the pipe bomb were items Robertson used to give training to other police officers, and that no issues had been raised regarding those items when federal authorities first searched his home and seized guns in January.

Aloi said that what the devices were used for didn’t matter, as by possessing them Robertson was in violation of his bond conditions. “What we have here is a defendant who just thinks he is above the law,” she said.

Aloi additionally contended that Robertson’s purchase of 34 firearms, which were shipped to a gun dealership in Roanoke, also violated the bond conditions. Rollins argued that paperwork requirements guaranteed that Robertson could not legally take physical possession of those guns, thus making violation of the bond order impossible.

At the end of the hearing, Cooper said he would need to weigh Hunter Robertson’s testimony and the evidence presented about the gun purchase paperwork before making a ruling, which will come in the form of a written order.