Top Story After vehicle chase, Franklin County deputies arrest man for felonies Staff Report Jul 14, 2026 Jul 14, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rocky Mount man is charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly threatening to shoot someone and then leading police on a chase. Dawson Franklin County Sheriff's Office kAm#:4<J {66 s2HD@?[ bg[ H2D 2CC6DE65 |@?52J 2?5 492C865 H:E9 4C:>6D :?4=F5:?8 H62A@?D^2>>F?:E:@? G:@=2E:@?D 3J 2 4@?G:4E65 76=@?^H:E9 AC@E64E:G6 @C56C :? A=246j 5:DC682C5:?8 A@=:46 4@>>2?5 E@ DE@Aj A@DD6DD:@? @7 3FC8=2C:@FD E@@=Dj 5:D@C56C=J 4@?5F4Ej 2?5 DA665:?8 a_Z >A9 @G6C E96 DA665 =:>:E]k^AmkAm%96 uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 D2JD :E C646:G65 2 h`` 42== |@?52J E92E D@>6@?6 925 E9C62E6?65 E@ D9@@E 2?@E96C A6CD@? 2E 2 9@>6 :? E96 s@6 #F? 2C62 @7 E96 4@F?EJ 2?5 E96? 7=65 E96 D46?6]k^Am kAms6AFE:6D C6DA@?565 E@ E96 2C62 2?5 =@42E65 2 G69:4=6 >2E49:?8 E96 56D4C:AE:@? @7 E96 DFDA64E[ s2HD@?] (96? 56AFE:6D 2EE6>AE65 2 EC277:4 DE@A[ 2 D96C:77VD @77:46 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5[ s2HD@? 7=65[ =625:?8 A@=:46 @? 2 G69:4=6 492D6]k^Am People are also reading… 18-year-old Rocky Mount woman arrested after fatal stabbing Mitch McConnell's health absence a mystery with Senate poised to return Pirate Days returns next weekend at a new location amid drought Emmy snubs! Jeremy Allen White, 'Stranger Things' missed by 2026 noms High heat, low lake levels made for a quiet Fourth at Smith Mountain Lake Norovirus spreads among Appalachian Trail hikers in Virginia Danny Rocco helping read the pulse of Virginia Tech football Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Former assistant principal takes lead role at Franklin County High School 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Smith Mountain Lake businesses feel the impact of low lake levels No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake Virginia’s new liquor law reshapes rules for Richmond bar-restaurants Motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-81 in Botetourt County Looking for some summer fun? Visit a drive-in theater! | Streamed & Screened podcast kAm(96? s2HD@? 6G6?EF2==J DE@AA65 9:D G69:4=6[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5[ 96 7=65 @? 7@@E] w6 H2D E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J 27E6C 2? 2AAC696?D:@? A@=:46 5@8 H2D C6=62D65]k^AmkAms2HD@? :D 36:?8 96=5 H:E9@FE 3@?5 2E E96 uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ y2:=]k^Am 0 comments Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 18-year-old Rocky Mount woman arrested after fatal stabbing A Rocky Mount woman was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning. After impersonating police to confront Rocky Mount mayor, man gets jail time The case stems from a incident that took place between Patterson and staff at the Raine and Perdue law firm in Rocky Mount in April. Vito's new vest: Franklin County K9 getting bulletproof body armor A Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 will soon receive a bulletproof and stab-proof protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden