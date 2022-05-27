CTE program receives large equipment investment

Perhaps the largest ever single equipment update to Franklin County Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education program was recently made possible by a grant partnership between SkillsUSA and Lowe’s.

FCPS CTE Supervisor Robbie Dooley said the division received a $15,000 SkillsUSA grant to buy tools for the CTE program. Thanks to additional discounts from the Rocky Mount Lowe’s, the division was able to purchase roughly $17,000 worth of tools.

“These are [for] our trade and industrial education classes,” Dooley said. “It’s going to be our masonry class, our HVAC class, our carpentry class and our electricity class, as well as our automotive technology class and our collision repair class.”

Dooley said the grant purchases from earlier this month represent the largest CTE equipment update at one time in his decade with the program.

Franklin County’s CTE program classes are in such high demand that students get turned away due to a lack of capacity.

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit organization that promotes career and technical education students and programs throughout the United States.

Dooley said FCPS submitted its SkillsUSA grant application a few months ago. In March, he got the news that the division had been selected as a recipient.

“Lowe’s and SkillsUSA have a national partnership and we here in Franklin County have a local partnership with Lowe’s as well. So when this grant came about it was a combination of SkillsUSA and Lowe’s. One of the things you had to put it in was who your local store was and the local number and everything, being that if you got the grant you would operate with them and work with them,” Dooley said.

Dooley said the Rocky Mount Lowe’s was already a great supporter of the CTE program. Rocky Mount Lowe’s Store Manager Brian Davis said he and the store are happy to help any way they can.

“I think one of the biggest investments we can make as an organization...is in our community, and that starts with our children,” Davis said. “...Skills and trades programs are, a lot of the time in the U.S., an overlooked segment, and helping support them really helps kids build skills for their future careers.”

The Lowe’s has previously provided discounts and donations to help the CTE program.

“Brian also donated a lot of prizes that we gave away at our golf tournament, which is our biggest fundraiser [for the CTE program]. Really Lowe’s sponsored our two long drive contests that we had,” Dooley said.

Davis said supporting the CTE program is important to him, personally; he has participated as a judge in the SkillsUSA district contest hosted by the division.

“The competitions are once a year,” Dooley said. “The district competition is held in February and then state competition is in April and national competition is in June. We have 12 students who will be going to national competition. None of that could be done without the support of our local businesses.”

Dooley said Travis Sigmon, a masonry instructor at the high school, helped coordinate the purchases made with the SkillsUSA grant money.

“Basically I told them to go on the Lowe’s website and find things that they thought they could use, and go shopping,” Sigmon said.

Not all of the tools have arrived yet, but Dooley said the equipment will be in place by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

“When the students come in next year and see all these shiny, new cabinets and everything, it’s going to look really nice,” Dooley said.

