Dancing for a Cause held

The 2022 Dancing for a Cause fundraiser for local nonprofits was Friday, April 1. The event raised a total of $8,950 for nine local organizations.

The first place winner was the Bernard Healthcare Center, represented by dancers Morgan and Ashley Bondurant, Anthony Bousman, and Emmett Thompson.

The Free Clinic raised more than $5,300 for the event with the help of the Redwood Community Association.

The second place winner was the Donna Sink Pediatric Fund, represented by Autumn Dudley and Carson Parcell and raised over $1,750.

The People’s Choice Award went to Megan Sawyers and Toni Lynn Mills, who represented Community Partnership, who also hosted the event.

The 2022 event had a “Roaring 20s” theme and there were lots of Best Dressed Awards handed out to the attendees and the emcee, Zack Brooks. The 2023 event is tentatively scheduled for Friday, February 24, 2023.

-Submitted by Toni Mills