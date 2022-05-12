Development proposed near Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta

Willard Investment Properties is making another attempt at developing property located just south of Hales Ford Bridge in Moneta. A proposal for 30 single-family homes and a commercial lot was given the go ahead by the Franklin County Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The development would be located along Bridgewater Grande Drive just off Virginia 122. Willard Investment Properties purchased the property shortly after the previous owner, Bridgewater Pointe Partners, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2008.

Willard Investment Properties presented a proposal last year in the same location for 42 homes on the 30 acre property. Ron Willard II, vice president of Willard Investment Properties, said during Tuesday’s meeting that there was a potential buyer for the proposal last year that fell through.

Willard said the new development proposed on Tuesday would be a better fit for the location. The 30 lots would range from .3 acre to 3.53 acres on the the 30 acres of property. Five of the estate lots would also include a guest house, he said.

This would be the first development by Willard Investment Properties in more than a decade if it is approved by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. Willard Investment Properties asked to fast track the proposal which moved the proposal to next week’s meeting of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors instead of next month.

Willard said the company was looking forward to working on the project. “We are excited about developing again in Franklin County,” he said. “It’s been quite some time.”

No one from the public commented during Tuesday’s public hearing on the proposal. Commission members only had a few questions before moving to approve the proposal.

One of the biggest questions was from Gills Creek District representative Cheryl Ege who asked if short-term rentals would be allowed in the development. Willard said the proposed development would just be for family and short-term rentals would not be allowed.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will make a final vote on the proposal May 17.