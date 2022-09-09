 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Disabled American Veterans Chapter adds Saturday hours

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 60 at 210 Sruggs Road in Moneta has added Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This change will help veterans and their families who can’t access our services during the work week.

Our goal is to help veterans and their families access services and benefits earned through military service.

All services are free and one does not have to be a DAV member to seek help.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get a free COVID or affordable COVID test