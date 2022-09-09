Disabled American Veterans Chapter adds Saturday hours

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 60 at 210 Sruggs Road in Moneta has added Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This change will help veterans and their families who can’t access our services during the work week.

Our goal is to help veterans and their families access services and benefits earned through military service.

All services are free and one does not have to be a DAV member to seek help.