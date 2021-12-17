Division discontinues virtual education for 2022-2023

The Franklin County School Board voted on Dec. 13 to discontinue its virtual education offerings for the 2022-23 school year.

The current virtual education offerings will still be available to students through the end of May 2022.

The school division’s breakdown of the numbers is as follows: Currently, 106 students in the division are enrolled in virtual education for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year. The number represents students who are enrolled in Virtual Virginia and students who utilize a blended learning offering. There are 70 students enrolled in Virtual Virginia, including 41 high school students, five eighth-grade students, nine sixth-grade students, five third-grade students, four second-grade students and six first-grade students. There are 24 seventh-grade students in the virtual team at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. There are 12 students enrolled in a blended course offering, including five fourth-grade students and seven fifth-grade students.

The students enrolled in the division’s virtual offerings are supported by seven teachers, according to the school system. Additionally, school counselors, an administrator of instructional technology and school principals spend time registering, monitoring, communicating and collaborating with Virtual Virginia and students who are enrolled in virtual education.

During her presentation on Dec. 13, Suzanne Rogers, assistant superintendent, noted that the division’s central office team met several times to discuss whether virtual education should be placed in the division’s 2022-23 budget.

“Due to teacher shortage and the number of staff it takes to support virtual education, we recommend discontinuing the option in the 2022-23 school year and not placing it in the budget,” the staff recommendation to the board read.

Julie Nix, the board chairperson and Blue Ridge District representative on the board, asked for clarification related to the impetus for the recommendation.

“So we’re understanding this correctly, it’s not a matter of money as much as it is personnel in our classrooms?” she asked.

Rogers replied: “Correct. These seven teachers can then be brought back into the classroom settings.”

Bernice Cobbs, superintendent, noted that one or two classes at Franklin County High School may be offered via Virtual Virginia in the future because of a possible staffing shortage.

Rogers added, “What we won’t offer is 100% virtual for a student, but there may need to be some classes covered from a virtual or blended option.”

Virtual Virginia is a program of the Virginia Department of Education. It offers online Advanced Placement, world language, core academic and elective courses to students throughout Virginia.

