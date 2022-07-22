Division works to address bus driver shortage

Franklin County Public Schools transportation staff members have been working to address a shortage of bus drivers.

“We do have 20 contracts open. If it came short of a thunderstorm that rained bus drivers, we are not going to fill those before the start of school,” FCPS Transportation Supervisor Cheri Whitlow said.

The strategy created by the division combines route consolidation and shift sharing and will even require six office employee—including Whitlow—and eight mechanics to drive buses.

“Out of our eight-hour work day and the mechanics’ 10-hour work day, half of that goes to driving the bus,” Whitlow said.

Even that plan leaves little to no room for error. If a driver or employee can’t make it to work, that means some students may be late arriving to and returning from school.

“There are no substitute bus drivers,” Whitlow said. “...Last year we did have to do 15 elementary [school] call-outs. ... When we do that, literally there is nobody to drive the bus.”

In those cases, the division may ask families to transport their students if possible.

“If there is no additional transportation for your child, we will get them home...and we will get them to school. The timing may be a little different,” Whitlow said.

Things are more complicated for secondary school students, who may be located further from their school depending on where they live. Some secondary school students have been added to a STAR, or secondary transportation alternate route.

“We’re asking secondary parents, when needed, that they bring their student in. Every elementary school will be a base area. For example, if we don’t have a secondary driver in the Burnt Chimney area, Burnt Chimney Elementary School will be one pick-up,” Whitlow said.

An elementary school driver would pick up secondary students at the base areas and take them to school.

“We should not get them there past 8:25 or 8:30,” Whitlow said.

Afternoons will work differently.

“A call-out will go out that says, due to bus driver shortage, would you please pick up your child. ... If you can’t, we will provide transportation, but it will only be when somebody finishes their route first,” Whitlow said.

In the afternoon, students may be at least an hour late getting home.

Finally, Whitlow stressed the importance of updating family contact information.

“There’s a plea to parents to make sure they update their InfoSnap, their information which goes into PowerSchool, which is where we pull our information when we do send a call-out through Messenger,” Whitlow said.