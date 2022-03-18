Driver's ed cost to increase

The cost of driver’s education is going up at Franklin County High School.

The Franklin County School Board gave approval to raise the fee for Behind the Wheel Driver’s Education from $70 to $100 at the board’s regular meeting on Monday evening. The increase will go into effect starting with the upcoming summer sessions.

At Monday’s school board meeting, Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield said the fee increase is the program’s first in more than a decade, while the fuel and vehicle maintenance costs associated with providing the program have increased annually.

“Virginia Department of Ed policy prevents school divisions from financially benefiting, so we’re not asking to make money off driver’s ed, but we do need to cover the cost of fuel increase and vehicle maintenance,” Crutchfield said on Monday.

Crutchfield said nearby school divisions charge between $250 and $265 for driver’s education, while private instruction in Rocky Mount costs $285.

Importantly, Crutchfield also noted, students who qualify based on income will continue to get Behind the Wheel for free.