Dudley Elementary school honors

Dana Kelley, principal, has announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the first nine weeks at Dudley Elementary School.
Principals List consist of students achieving all A’s and Honor Roll consist of students achieving all As and Bs.
Principal’s List
Third grade: William Costen, Kelee Kent, Elinor Liga, Cheyenne Lynch, Cole Mattson, Lane McMillan, Preston Rogers, McKenzie Strough, Alyssa Taylor
Fourth grade: Jackson Bailey, Jalen Hinchman, Tavin Jalbert, Jakob Sides, Andrew Sissini, Will Slocum, Avery Thompson, Reef Warden
Fifth grade: Carson Brudin, Omar Nur, Dash Willard, Stephen Huynh
Honor Roll
Third grade: Harper Bowen, E’Mya Cannito, Brooklyn Dillon, Isabella Dillon, Regan Dyer, Breezy Goodson, Ka’Miyah Hash, Mason Jones, Jace Mills, Chanlin Phillips, Colton Slaughter, Alexandria Stanley, June Wright
Fourth grade: Finn Arthur, Kate Blankenship, Carter Keith, Jackson Kent, Tristan Patterson, Will Waters
Fifth grade: Izek Amos, Hayden Blankenship, Logan Blankenship, Bailey Brabin, Silas Borwn, Peyton Conley, Evan Duncan, Ellis Hahn, Jared Horton, William Pasley, Elijah Penantel, Lilah Sigmon