 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dudley Elementary school honors
0 comments
Dudley Elementary school honors

Dudley Elementary school honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dana Kelley, principal, has announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the first nine weeks at Dudley Elementary School.

Principals List consist of students achieving all A’s and Honor Roll consist of students achieving all As and Bs.

Principal’s List

Third grade: William Costen, Kelee Kent, Elinor Liga, Cheyenne Lynch, Cole Mattson, Lane McMillan, Preston Rogers, McKenzie Strough, Alyssa Taylor

Fourth grade: Jackson Bailey, Jalen Hinchman, Tavin Jalbert, Jakob Sides, Andrew Sissini, Will Slocum, Avery Thompson, Reef Warden

Fifth grade: Carson Brudin, Omar Nur, Dash Willard, Stephen Huynh

Honor Roll

Third grade: Harper Bowen, E’Mya Cannito, Brooklyn Dillon, Isabella Dillon, Regan Dyer, Breezy Goodson, Ka’Miyah Hash, Mason Jones, Jace Mills, Chanlin Phillips, Colton Slaughter, Alexandria Stanley, June Wright

Fourth grade: Finn Arthur, Kate Blankenship, Carter Keith, Jackson Kent, Tristan Patterson, Will Waters

Fifth grade: Izek Amos, Hayden Blankenship, Logan Blankenship, Bailey Brabin, Silas Borwn, Peyton Conley, Evan Duncan, Ellis Hahn, Jared Horton, William Pasley, Elijah Penantel, Lilah Sigmon

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clock falls back one hour on Nov. 7 for daylight saving

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Byron retains seat
Local News

Byron retains seat

  • Updated

All 100 of Virginia's House of Delegates seats were up for grabs this year. Delegates serve two-year terms. Here's a look at unofficial results from districts with ties to the Lynchburg area. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics