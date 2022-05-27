Dudley releases Honor Roll, Principal’s List

Dudley Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll, Principal’s List for the four nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Third grade Principal’s List: Harper Bowen, William Costen, Isabella Dillon, Kelee Kent, Elinor Liga, Cheyenne Lynch, Cole Mattson, Lane McMillan, Jace Mills, Chanlin Phillips, Preston Rogers, McKenzie Strough, Alyssa Taylor
Fourth grade Principal’s List: Jackson Bailey, Jakob Sides, Andrew Sisinni, Will Slocum
Fifth grade Principal’s List: Stephen Huynh, Omar Nur, William Pasley
Third grade Honor Roll: E’Mya Cannito, Regan Dyer, Nicole Fairweather, Breezy Goodson, Ka’Myah Hash, Kamirah Hebb, Audrey Hodnett, Catalyeah Likens, Kimber Patterson, Colton Slaughter, Brooklyn Wilson, Christian Wood
Fourth grade Honor Roll: Finn Arthur, Kate Blankenship, Jalen Hinchman, Tavin Jalbert, Carter Keith, Jackson Kent, Sarah Landes, Avery Thompson, Reef Warden, Will Waters
Fifth grade Honor Roll: Hayden Blankenship, Logan Blankenship, Addison Bowen, Silas Brown, Evan Duncan, Jared Horton, Athena Osborne, Elijah Penantel, Lilah Sigmon, Bo Waters, Dash Willard