Henry County native Dylan Jones went from earning his GED to graduating with a Ph.D. and working for the EPA.

Jones grew up in the Bassett area near the Patrick County line and though he now lives in the Washington, D.C., area, the majority of his family remains in Henry County. His parents are Jesse and Jennifer Jones, his grandparents are Vickie and Hal West and his great grandparents are Ruth and Leumel Spencer.

He took some twists and turns on the path to working for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“When I was really little I wanted to be Steve Irwin,” Jones said. He had a love for science and things like National Geographic from a young age but becoming a scientist wasn’t something that he considered until he began his college studies, which had a non-traditional beginning.

“As a teenager I ended up really getting off track,” Jones said. This happened around ninth and tenth grade for Jones and had a major effect on his school work until he was in a car wreck in 2010 that acted as a major wakeup call for him, Jones said.

“It kind of put things in perspective for me,” Jones said. At that point, he added, his parents became a support system for him to get back on track and register for his GED (General Educational Development) classes.

“From there … it was just one step at a time,” Jones said. “I got my GED — what’s the next step.”

That next step began at Patrick & Henry Community College where he earned an associate degree in arts and sciences.

“I never knew what the next step was going to be, but that was kind of the beginning of where it went from really struggling a lot as a teenager” to being motivated to “really start to get things together,” Jones said.

“Every step of the way there was another scientist saw my potential and saw that I really wanted to learn,” Jones said. One of those people was his geology and biology instructor at P&HCC, Brett Dooley, who Jones said he considers a friend to this day.

“Brett [Dooley] really helped to cultivate my love for science,” Jones said. “I’d say that being in a supportive environment … pretty much solidified from there that I wanted to be a scientist.”

He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Roanoke College, a master’s degree in biology from Montclair State University and his doctorate in biology from Binghamton University.

Jones is the first scientist in his family, being one of the first to go down the full academic path. He said this added an additional challenge to his educational path because he felt he didn’t have the knowledge or background on college that his peers did.

On April 10 he started a position as a biologist at the EPA working in the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention within the Environmental Fate and Effects Division. His main job is to work on ecological risk assessments, he said.

This has him looking at how chemicals impact terrestrial and aquatic organisms to “mitigate and prevent those impacts,” he said. “This is really a dream come true for me.”

He said he hopes that with this job he is able to make an impact and “protect the environment” and “do something for wildlife and human safety.” Which is why Jones wanted to work for the EPA in the first place, he said.

“This whole academic journey … I’ve learned so much about biology, but … I wanted a career that could help me facilitate action,” Jones said. And with the risk assessments he does for real world situations, he said that’s exactly what he gets to do.

Now, in a job that he didn’t think would ever be an option for him, he said his biggest obstacle in his journey there was overcoming the “personal mental barrier” of “not feeling good enough.”

“Coming in with my GED I used to be really insecure about that because I thought I would be inadequate or not equal to others,” Jones said. But that didn’t stop Jones from attaining his goals.

“Sometimes you just have to … really just put yourself out there and you can really surprise yourself,” Jones said.