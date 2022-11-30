Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns

Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent.

“It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said.

Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley and posted about her decision on Facebook.

“My father-in-law passed away recently and he left us his house, which is outside of the Blue Ridge District. We have finalized the sale of our home, and my legal home permanent address is no longer in the district I represent,” Nix wrote in a Tuesday afternoon email to The Roanoke Times and Franklin News-Post.

Because she no longer lives in the Blue Ridge District, she cannot represent it.

Worley said the board has already started thinking about the process it wants to implement to find a temporary replacement to represent the Blue Ridge District.

"The law tells us we have 45 days from the effective date of her resignation to appoint someone, or if we choose not to, the court will appoint them for us. ... It will be a temporary appointment," Worley said.

Nix's term was going to come up for election in 2023, Worley said. As of Wednesday afternoon, he said the division was still determining whether a temporary appointee may serve until the November 2023 general election or if the division needs to perform a special election before then.

Nix began serving on the school board in 2013, when she was appointed to the seat vacated by Ed Jamison. She was on the board for almost 10 years, four of which she spent as chairwoman. As chairwoman, she led the board through the COVID-19 pandemic and a search for a new superintendent.

“We’re going to miss her leadership, her input, her expertise. ... She had a lot of wisdom,” Worley said.

Nix said her father-in-law’s home is a way for her family to hold on to a piece of him, but that she will miss being on the school board.

“It has been one of my greatest honors to serve the people of Franklin County,” Nix wrote. “This position has helped me to better understand the overwhelming job of running a school system and has allowed me to be a part of experiences with our staff and students that I will treasure always. I am proud of the work that has been done, and I am confident that our school board will continue to put our children first in every decision that is made.”

Worley said Nix has always been an excellent advocate for students and school employees.

“The kids loved her, the staff loved her. ... She was not only the chairperson through COVID, but through some very challenging times for the board as a whole. ... She led us ... with a lot of poise and with a lot of respect for everyone,” Worley said.

Nix expressed gratitude to the members of the Blue Ridge District. She said their support has helped her through hard times.

“I want to thank the people of the Blue Ridge District for putting their faith in me as a school board member,” Nix wrote. “Their trust and support has been humbling. I am grateful for the opportunity I had to serve our children. They are our future, and from all I was able to see during my time on the board, our future is bright.”