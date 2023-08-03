With Franklin County students set to return to classrooms next week, new division Superintendent Kevin Siers is settling into the position as he prepares to guide teachers into the new school year.

Siers marked his first month in the position Wednesday, addressing teachers at a convocation held at Franklin County High School. “It’s truly a wonderful thing to see our teachers back in school and next week promises to be even better with the return of our students,” he said to the crowd of educators in the school’s auditorium.

Siers took over July 1 for Bernice Cobbs, who had served in the role since 2020.

Franklin County marks a significant move for Siers, who spent the past seven years as the superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools. He resigned from the position in May, just before taking the job in Franklin County.

“It seemed like a good time to make a change,” Siers said of the decision.

The move to Franklin County isn’t the first major change in Siers’ career. While his first love has always been education, he took a few detours along the way.

“I went to college to be an elementary school teacher, but when I graduated there were no jobs,” Siers said of opportunities near his home in Mullens, West Virginia. That led him to switch gears and go through the process of getting a social work license.

For the first seven years after college, Siers said he was in social work. It wasn’t until he was about to reach his 30th birthday that he decided to finally purse his passion of teaching.

“My wife and I decided, if I was ever going to get into education, now was the time to do it,” Siers said.

They found an open position at a school in Hickory, North Carolina, were Siers was able to work as a teacher and later an assistant principal. Once opportunities became available near his home, he took positions in Bland County, Monroe County in West Virginia and later Christiansburg. He was the principal at Christiansburg High School before taking the position of superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools in 2016.

After seven years as Pulaski County’s superintendent, Siers said he and his wife started looking for other opportunities. That is when they noticed the opening in Franklin County and applied.

Siers said the decision to move was not only because of the natural beauty of Franklin County, but also a new challenge. The county has nearly 2,500 more students enrolled than does Pulaski County, as well as six additional schools.

Siers is no stranger to challenges, throughout his career in social work and later education he had another job serving in the U.S. Army Reserve and later the National Guard. He served in the Army Reserve from 1989 to 1997 and in the National Guard from 2003 to 2008.

In 1996 he was deployed to the former Republic of Yugoslavia as part of Operation Joint Endeavor. He was one 20,000 soldiers tasked with keeping the peace in the area after a four year conflict.

Shortly after 9/11, Siers was called up as part of the National Guard to serve as part of a maintenance unit at Fort Liberty, known as Fort Bragg at the time. For a year he helped process units as they prepared to make their way to Afghanistan.

Just a few months after returning home from that deployment, Siers said he was activated to travel to Iraq in 2003. There he served during Operation Iraqi Freedom for his final deployment.

Siers said his time in the service helped to teach him patience, organization and the value of working as a team to accomplish goals. He said everyone in a school division contributes to the goal of educating students.

“The purpose of public schools is to train students for the workforce and to be good stewards of our democracy,” Siers said. “The teachers alone can’t do it. It takes everyone involved in education pushing the students in that direction.”

The walls of Siers’ office have some keepsakes of his military service. One of the more unique is a framed certificate from the Department of the Army. It certifies that Sgt. Kevin Siers was awarded a commendation medal for outstanding service as a member of the ammunition branch.

“You exhibited bravery, courage and leadership while under fire as a member of Task Force Tonka,” a portion of the certificate reads.

Siers said he had the keepsakes in storage, but decided to hang them up. They help him to get a better focus on what is really important as superintendent.

“I can point at it whenever people are very angry at me for whatever reason,” Siers said. “I was shot at, so whatever you want to say, say it. I can handle it.”

At Wednesday’s convocation, Siers mentioned some of that anger when addressing teachers. He attributed it to misinformation found on social media.

“It’s no secret that public schools have taken a beating over the last few years and it has really distracted from all of the great things that we have going on in Franklin County,” Siers said to teachers.

He praised the work teachers and other staff do that is often overlooked, such as purchasing school supplies for students who can’t afford them or even jackets to keep them warm during the winter. Those things often go unnoticed in the media, he said.

Siers said his goal as the new Franklin County superintendent will be to make school a positive experience for every student. In Pulaski, he expanded clubs to add a fishing club, drama club and even a firefighters club. He said students are more likely to succeed in their algebra class if they are willing to stick around for fishing club.

Siers even suggested offering other school activates such as band class or JROTC to home schooled students through partial enrollment. Those home schooled students who join those classes may eventually decide to later become full-time students.

Getting and keeping students in the classroom is something Siers has some experience in. During his time serving as school superintendent in Monroe County, he was credited with drastically reducing the county’s dropout rate.

That could benefit Franklin County where school enrollment has declined by more than 10% in recent years.

Following his meeting with teachers on Wednesday, Siers plans to introduce himself to students on their first day of school Aug. 9. He will be at Franklin County High School in the morning as students are dropped off and will make his way to other schools to meet with students throughout the day.