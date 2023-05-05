Ferrum College wasn’t originally in the plans for Jenna Lambert. A chance recommendation from a high school teacher led her down an unexpected and rewarding career path.

Franklin County High School science teacher Tina Young suggested Lambert apply to Ferrum College. Lambert decided to add it to her list along with a variety of other schools in Virginia.

“She said I would be a rock star at Ferrum,” Lambert said of Young’s recommendation.

Once Lambert began looking into the college, she found more things that interested her. She applied and was later accepted to the school’s Boone Honors Program that provides additional enrichment opportunities for students.

“After seeing what all the honors program and the college had to offer, I decided to come to Ferrum,” Lambert said.

Lambert’s original major at Ferrum was pre-professional health sciences with a pre-med emphasis. She admitted, at the time, she didn’t have a clear idea of what she wanted to pursue as a career.

That changed when Lambert decided to take a job as a certified nursing assistant at Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rocky Mount during her freshman year. She would eventually change her major to nursing.

“The residents at the nursing home drew me to pursue a nursing career,” Lambert said. “Knowing that I made a positive impact in their lives by caring for them at the bedside led me to switch my major to nursing. I loved to get to know my residents, and treat them with dignity and compassion through their time of need.”

This Saturday, Lambert will be one of six graduates in Ferrum College’s burgeoning nursing program. This is the second year of graduates in the program.

For Lambert, Ferrum College was an asset. She said small class sizes helped her to get to know her teachers and those teachers all knew her by name. That made classes more personal and allowed for more one on one conversations, she said.

Even when the pandemic halted in-person classes for a time, Lambert said the online classes still had a personal feel. Students were still encouraged to have conversations with teachers.

Community health programs provided by Ferrum College allowed Lambert the opportunity to participate in nursing in the community as she worked toward a degree. She participated in clinical rotations at several schools in the county to observe the role of school nurses.

“The school nurses take on much more responsibility than just giving children mints and ice packs,” Lambert said.

Nursing students also visited homes in Franklin County and other surrounding counties. The assisted area nurses in providing home health and hospice care.

The experiences and education she has received at Ferrum College helped Lambert to already have a job lined up after graduation. She will join nurses at Carilion Roanoke Memorial’s Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.