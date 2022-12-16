School board seeks applicants for interim member

Anyone interested in filling the vacant Blue Ridge District seat on the Franklin County School Board has until Dec. 30 to apply.

Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix represented the school division’s Blue Ridge District for nearly a decade. At the end of November, she resigned after moving out of the district, making her ineligible to continue representing the area on the school board.

Now, the board is seeking an interim to replace her.

Any applicants for the interim position must be qualified to vote in the Blue Ridge election District, the boundaries of which changed following the 2020 census. To confirm their eligibility, citizens may call Franklin County at 540-483-3030 or review the new electoral maps in person at the Franklin County Voter Registrar’s Office or the Franklin County Administrator’s Office. The maps are also available online at data-franklincova.opendata.arcgis.com.

Those interested in the interim position must submit an application and a resume or letter of qualifications. Applications may be obtained online at frco.k12.va.us, in person at the Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road in Rocky Mount, or by calling the office at 540-483-5138.

“Applications with a letter of qualifications or resume may be returned by e-mail to janet.stockton@frco.k12.va.us or jeff.worley@frco.k12.va.us; fax to (540) 301-6034; by mail or hand delivered to the School Board Office,” said a Tuesday morning Franklin County Public Schools press release about the interim position.

The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. Dec. 30.

After that, the school board will consider who to appoint as the interim Blue Ridge District representative. Previously, school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley said Virginia Code requires the board to appoint an interim within 45 days of Nix’s resignation, a period which ends mid-January.

School board members are typically elected to four-year terms, but the interim will complete the remainder of Nix’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Until then, though, the interim will have all the powers and responsibilities of an elected school board member. The position requires attendance at monthly school board meetings and availability outside of those hours to meet with citizens and perform other duties as part of the board.

Blue Ridge District voters will have a chance to elect a permanent Blue Ridge District representative to a four-year term during the November 2023 regular election. The person elected in November 2023 will take over from the interim and begin serving on the board in January 2024.