School board selects firm for superintendent search

The Franklin County School Board has selected the Virginia School Board Association to assist with the search for the division’s new superintendent.

VSBA helped the division with its last superintendent search in 2020. Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, who took the job over from Mark Church near the end of 2020, recently announced that she will not seek a new contract after her current one ends June 30, 2023.

“We used VSBA last time. I think they are certainly ... the most cost-efficient. ... I thought they did a good job,” Franklin County School Board Chairman and Rocky Mount District member Jeff Worley said Monday.

In a Wednesday email to The Franklin News-Post, Worley wrote that VSBA’s help is estimated to cost $8,400 to $15,900. Last time, he wrote, the search with VSBA cost about $13,200.

While the board members unanimously settled on VSBA Monday, they looked into a few other firms.

“We reached out to five firms initially. These were firms that other divisions had used, and one (VSBA) that we had used for the previous search. Of those five, three responded,” Worley wrote.

VSBA was one of the respondents. Another was McPherson & Jacobson, based in Omaha and estimated to cost between $18,500 and $30,500. The third, Hazard Young Attea (HYA) Associates, is based in Illinois and the cost would depend on the package and services selected. For reference, Worley wrote, Bedford County schools used them previously and paid $23,500 in consulting, plus up to $3,500 for travel.

Searching for Cobbs’ successor will be a lengthy process, but Blue Ridge District school board member Julie Nix said it is the school board’s most important job.

Nix was the board’s chairwoman during the 2020 superintendent search. The original timeline for that process — before it was interrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — was roughly four months.

That search began in February, but the board is starting much earlier in the year this time around, which should be an advantage.

Worley indicated that the board will work with the VSBA to hash out steps and a timeline.

“We’ll have community input again and the VSBA will help drive that with us — if we want a survey, if we want a town hall ... however we want to try to compile information from the community, they’ll help,” Worley said.

On Monday, the board members shared some preliminary thoughts about what they would like to see in a superintendent.

Union Hall District school board member P.D. Hambrick and member-at-large Kevin David both said they would prefer someone from Virginia, which no one disputed.

“I agree — it’s better to know the division or the area that you’re in,” Worley said.

Meanwhile, school board vice chairwoman and Boone District member Dawn McCray said the lack of a doctorate shouldn’t be a disqualifying factor.

“I think a Ph.D is nice to have, but I don’t think it’s a must-have,” McCray said.

Blackwater District member Arlet Greer agreed, saying the lack of a doctoral degree doesn’t always mean an applicant is unqualified.

“And especially because the pool, as we’re probably going to find out, is thinner than it was,” Greer said.

Last time, the division received roughly 15 applications and interviewed about a third of them.

According to VSBA, McCray said, about 60% of the current applicant pool in Virginia has less than three years of experience.

“So you don’t have a deep experience pool to choose from,” McCray said.

As part of the search, the VSBA includes governance training, which Nix said can cost thousands otherwise. According to the VSBA website, the training is for school boards with new superintendents and is “designed to provide time for board members and the superintendent to review governance structures and discuss board protocols and procedures.”

Worley added that the VSBA is not doing any other searches now, meaning the board should have its undivided attention. He said the VSBA’s perspective and knowledge of various applicants was also helpful last time.

“They know ... more than we what we know. ... We can all check Facebook but that’s not going to get you everything,” Worley said.