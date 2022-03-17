Empty Bowls returned to Ferrum for first time in two years

For the first time in two years, Ferrum College’s annual event, Empty Bowls, was brought back to the community on March 13 in the Blue Ridge Room on campus.

Prior to the Sunday event, the most recent Empty Bowls took place November of 2020, but due to COVID-19 protocols, the community could only come in by appointment.

This year, however, the room was packed with people, bowls and patrons.

“It was something that I had hoped to be a part of while I was at Ferrum—to give back to the community here that I fell in love with—and the event completely exceeded my expectations,” Madison Cogle, a senior, said.

This was one of the first events that had taken place on campus since the mask mandate was changed to optional as of Friday, March 11.

With officials estimating more than 300 attendees, the village of Ferrum was able to come together and socialize in a community setting.

“I’ve gone to the event for many years. I love pottery and enjoy the creativity of the bowls at the event. The bonus is it is a great cause!” Mark Hatcher, a Franklin County Public Schools social studies teacher, said.

At Empty Bowls, everyone who attended purchased a handmade ceramic bowl for $15, $10 for Ferrum students, and received a bowl of soup, bread, dessert and drink. Attendees also had an opportunity to participate in a silent auction.

Throughout the year, it takes a team effort to pull off the event. It is a joint collaboration between professor Nell Fredericksen’s ceramics courses, community groups, professional potters and the Blue Ridge Potters Guild.

When all of them come together, they can create about 200 bowls a day with the help of professional potters and about 50 a day with the help of community groups. The goal each year is to have a minimum of around 400 bowls.

This year, the total was 491.

Bowl donations, items for the silent auction and money were provided by different people and groups throughout the region, including church groups, families, honor society students and potters.

Fredericksen donated her own pieces created by Sugar Grove Studio to the silent auction.

The main display of the silent auction was a large bowl created by Fredericksen and Jennifer Mulligan, which was won with a bid of $225.

Upon conclusion, Empty Bowls accumulated for the first time ever more than $10,000 that will go toward the funding the Panther Packs Program.

The Panther Packs Program helps students at Ferrum Elementary School who live with food insecurity. The schools are able to help during the week, but the weekend is where Panther Packs come into play.

In the program, backpacks are filled with food that should last throughout the weekend and are given to students who inform the school that they need it.

“There is no application process, and the backpacks are generic, so no one knows who is taking advantage of the program. It’s important to ensure that our children are getting enough to eat, but their dignity is equally important,” Julie Nix, Franklin County School Board chair, said.

The Panther Packs Program was founded in 2009 by Marcie Altice, a former Ferrum Elementary School principal. Fredericksen was the parent teacher organization resident at the time, and the two worked together during the program’s inception.

Since Altice’s passing, the program has been run by Martha Puckett, who is the branch manager at Tri-Area Community Health.

For its part, Empty Bowls has been an annual event at the college since 2010 and was originated by the (at the time) ceramics professor Jeff Dalton, environmental science professor Glen Stevens and Fredericksen. Throughout the years, David Eichelberger joined the team as the new ceramics professor when Dalton left, along with Jacob Smith, current head of the art department, joining.

During production, Dalton and Stevens contacted Fredericksen, wondering to whom they were going to donate the funds. Fredericksen then informed them of the Panther Packs Program. For 12 years now, the event has fed many local children and families.

“Because of Empty Bowls, the Panther Pack Program can fully support all of the kids that apply,” Fredericksen said.

This year, Fredericksen, the current ceramics instructor, and Smith collaborated on the event creation.

“It was amazing. I was thinking, ‘There’s either going to be a super turnout, or with us not having done this for two years, that people were not going to show back up,’” Fredericksen said.

The turnout, however, dashed all fears.

“This was probably one of the best attended, and it is the highest amount of money we’ve ever earned with it,” Fredericksen said.

A major contributor to this event was the Blue Ridge Potters Guild. It has sponsored the event for all 12 years, donated bowls, supplied items for the silent auction and donated a $1,000 check toward the fundraiser this year.

“The generosity of the regional potters to this event is amazing,” Fredericksen said.

If anyone wants to join in to help for the next Empty Bowls or wants to know more about how to help, email Nell Fredericksen at nfredericksen2@ferrum.edu

“This event is the culmination of months of work and planning by many people. It’s great to see so many groups and people come together for such a worthy cause that benefits our community,” Kevin Reilly, Ferrum College vice president for academic affairs, said.