Fall semester begins at Ferrum College

After moving onto campus late last week and over the weekend, Ferrum College students started work on their fall semester classes Monday.

Although the number may change slightly because students can still enroll this week, roughly 800 students are enrolled for the fall semester. This time last year, the college estimated enrollment to be around 900.

On Monday, Angie Dahl, vice president of student development and campus life, reported that the semester was off to a good start.

“There’s been lots of energy and excitement at our campus. Students are roaming around. A few students couldn’t find their classroom, but other than that is has gone pretty well. It’s fun having students back and the energy on campus again,” she said.

Wilson Paine, vice president for institutional advancement and external relations, agreed with Dahl about the energy on campus.

“In the 20 years that I have been affiliated with Ferrum, dating back to my time as a student, I have never seen so much energy and excitement on campus as I’ve witnessed over the past few days. I believe this year’s message, ‘Forged As One’ has resonated with the entire campus and helped to kick start what I’m sure will be an exciting and wonderful academic year,” he said Monday.

“Forged As One” is a message that the college is leaning into. Although it started in athletics last year, it has spread to the entire campus. It was the motto for the 2022-23 convocation ceremony that was held Sunday.

“We talk about the college as a family, as a unit,” Dahl said of the motto. “We come together as a community. That is part of our biggest strength. We really want to hit home to the students that we are forged as one. We’re working together as a community to learn together, to grow together, to make mistakes together and continue each of our journeys forward.”