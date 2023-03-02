Kramer, domestic short hair
We’re not sure what happened to Kramer. He was adopted from the adoption center as a kitten five years ago and was recently found as an injured stray in a neighboring county. Kramer is now on the mend and in excellent hands at the adoption center and is looking to turn the page on his old life and find a new home with loving pet parents who will keep him safe. Kramer is good with other kitties. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Boyd, domestic short hair
Boyd showed up at a person’s home hungry and looking for love. This Good Samaritan took him in but couldn’t keep this sweet boy. Boyd is 8 years old and is amazingly affectionate. All he really wants is a safe home, a full bowl of food and to know that he’ll never be alone again. Boyd gets along with other cats. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.