We’re not sure what happened to Kramer. He was adopted from the adoption center as a kitten five years ago and was recently found as an injured stray in a neighboring county. Kramer is now on the mend and in excellent hands at the adoption center and is looking to turn the page on his old life and find a new home with loving pet parents who will keep him safe. Kramer is good with other kitties. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.