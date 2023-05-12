What’s better than adopting one kitty? Adopting two, of course! Dora and Spooky are bonded sisters, who are about 7 years old. They came to the adoption center after their owner had to have a medical procedure and could no longer care for them. That was some time ago, and these delightful girls have been waiting patiently ever since. They are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Dora is affectionate, loves treats and has to be in a spot where she can keep an eye on her sister. Spooky is exactly the same way. These ladies are two peas in a pod. Their next owner will be extremely lucky to have them.