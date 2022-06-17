Feline Friday

It’s kitten season. Unfortunately, that is the time of year when animal shelters like the Franklin County Humane Society become overrun with pregnant mother cats and kittens. But it’s all good because Benny is here to entertain and enlighten his future forever family with his fun kitten antics. Benny would love to be adopted with another kitten, maybe his sister, Bindi. Benny is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Named after the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, this Bindi is as adventurous as they come. She is feisty, fearless and fun. She loves to play, especially with her siblings, including Benny, and loves all types of toys. When adopting a kitten from an animal shelter, it’s best that they are adopted in pairs because then they can keep each other entertained! Bindi is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.