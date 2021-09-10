Feline Friday

Billy Idol, domestic short hair
Doesn’t Billy Idol look like the real Billy Idol? There are certainly some resemblances! This Billy doesn’t let fame go to his head, though. He’s really just a cool dude looking for a place to chill. Billy has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Buttons, domestic short hair
Buttons is a petite tuxedo kitten who’s not quite sure about the world around her yet. She would love a quiet, loving home where she feels safe and probably wouldn’t mind being adopted with another kitten friend. Buttons has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.