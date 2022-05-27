Feline Friday

Daya, a solid black beauty, looks a bit like Toothless from the movie “How to Train Your Dragon.” She is 3 years old, is as sweet as can be and loves to be petted and talked to. Daya doesn’t mind other cats and would love to have a companion adopted with her. She is hanging out at the cat kennels at Petsmart’s Valley View location and would love to meet all potential adopters. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Sweet like her name, Taffy is 9 months old and still quite playful. She loves fun toys such as feathers and balls with bells in them. Stuffed mice and anything with catnip also are big hits with this girl. Taffy loves to see the people who come by to meet her at Petsmart’s Valley View location. Now she’s waiting for the perfect family to come and take her home. Taffy is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.