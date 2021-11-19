Feline Friday

Tigger, domestic short hair
One look into Tigger’s eyes and it’s obvious he’s lived a few of his nine lives, but he’s still got a lot of living left to do! And he doesn’t want it to be at the adoption center. He really would prefer to have a safe, loving forever home of his own with a soft, warm bed and a human to show him attention and affection. Tigger is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Emory, domestic short hair
Emory is a youngster who is a handsome dilute orange tabby boy. He loves to play with his toys — feathers and jingle balls are his favorites — and his kitten friends at the adoption center. He actually wouldn’t mind being adopted with a friend so they can keep each other company. Emory is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.