Feline Friday

Curious, domestic short hair
At just 6 months old, Curious is well, curious. He is an amusing little guy who likes to explore and check out what’s going on around him. And playtime? He’s an ace at that, too. Curious loves other cats and kittens, in addition to toys of all shapes and sizes. He is neutered, vaccinated, house trained and microchipped. All he needs is a loving forever person to take him home.
Colorado, domestic short hair
Orange tabby cats sometimes make the best pets, and Colorado is no exception. This gorgeous girl is 4 months old and more than ready for a home of her own. She could possibly be adopted with Curious. Adopting two kittens is better than adopting one because they can keep each other company. Plus, they’re really fun to watch when it’s playtime. Colorado is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.