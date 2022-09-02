Feline Friday

Are you looking for that special kitty that’s, well, right up your alley? If so, Alley might be the right fit. This tri-colored beauty has good looks and charm. Plus, she’s been cared for by a foster family since she was born so she’s as sweet as she can be. She might even love to be adopted with a kitten friend so they can keep each other company. This 4-month-old cutie is patiently waiting to meet you at the Valley View location of Petsmart. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.