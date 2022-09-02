Feline Friday

Alley, domestic short hair
Are you looking for that special kitty that’s, well, right up your alley? If so, Alley might be the right fit. This tri-colored beauty has good looks and charm. Plus, she’s been cared for by a foster family since she was born so she’s as sweet as she can be. She might even love to be adopted with a kitten friend so they can keep each other company. This 4-month-old cutie is patiently waiting to meet you at the Valley View location of Petsmart. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Bubby, domestic short hair
While it was long thought that black cats bring bad luck, Bubby is here to dispel those myths. This little onyx of a gem is the happiest little boy with a zest for life and a penchant for play. He loves to play with his siblings, who also are black, and basically, any type of toy — fuzzy mice and balls with jingle bells are among his favorites. Bubby is looking for a comfortable forever home where he can ward off bad spirits and spend his days endlessly cat-napping. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He is waiting to meet you at the adoption center.