 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feline Friday

  • 0

Roland, domestic medium hair

At just 3 months old, Roland is turning out to be quite a looker! He’s a gorgeous orange tabby boy with a beautiful fluffy tail. He’s playful and loves chasing his friends around the adoption center. When considering adopting a new kitten, it’s usually best to adopt in pairs so the kittens can keep each other company. Roland has lots of friends he would love to share a new home with. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

David, domestic short hair

David and his siblings came to the adoption center with their mom. Now that they’ve grown, they are ready to go to their own loving forever homes. David is excited about the possibilities of a new life. He would love to be adopted with one of his siblings so they can keep each other occupied. David is a sweetheart who will purr endlessly when petted. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

People are also reading…

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pageant winners announced

Pageant winners announced

The Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair 2022 Pageant was held Saturday. Eleven winners were crowned to represent the Franklin County Agricu…

School budget amended

School budget amended

An Aug. 8 budget amendment incorporating revenue estimates from this year’s Virginia public school funding allocation has added nearly $3.3 mi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Suspect case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission leads to CDC updated guidance