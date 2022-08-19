Feline Friday

At just 3 months old, Roland is turning out to be quite a looker! He’s a gorgeous orange tabby boy with a beautiful fluffy tail. He’s playful and loves chasing his friends around the adoption center. When considering adopting a new kitten, it’s usually best to adopt in pairs so the kittens can keep each other company. Roland has lots of friends he would love to share a new home with. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

David and his siblings came to the adoption center with their mom. Now that they’ve grown, they are ready to go to their own loving forever homes. David is excited about the possibilities of a new life. He would love to be adopted with one of his siblings so they can keep each other occupied. David is a sweetheart who will purr endlessly when petted. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.