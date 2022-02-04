Feline Friday

Goldie, domestic short hair
Goldie is a delightful little girl who is on the smaller side. She has gorgeous striped markings of yellow, gray and black on her fur. She is a lovable kitty and would love to be adopted with one of her friends so she can stay active. Goldie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Jupiter, domestic short hair
Jupiter is absolutely out of this world with his playful antics. He loves all types of toys, especially fuzzy mice. Because he loves playing so much, he would love to be adopted with another kitten friend. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.